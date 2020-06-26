Gov. Wolf reaffirms masks are mandatory in Pennsylvania businesses

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Governor Tom Wolf on Friday reminded all Pennsylvania residents and businesses that masks are mandatory when visiting a business.

Multiple state government agencies sent the below communication to Pennsylvania businesses outlining mask requirements:

Everyone must wear a mask, unless they have a medical reason not to or are under the age of 2. That includes workers and customers. Remember, my mask protects you and your mask protects me.

That includes workers and customers. Remember, my mask protects you and your mask protects me. No mask, no shirt, no shoes, no service. If a worker or customer attempts to enter your business without a mask on, ask them to leave and return when they have a mask. A fabric mask is fine.

If a worker or customer attempts to enter your business without a mask on, ask them to leave and return when they have a mask. A fabric mask is fine. Find PPE to protect your workers. Masks and other PPE can be hard to find given the high demand. But we’ve got you covered. Check out the online directory of PPE manufacturers and suppliers in Pennsylvania.

Masks and other PPE can be hard to find given the high demand. But we’ve got you covered. Check out the online directory of PPE manufacturers and suppliers in Pennsylvania. Have good mask hygiene. Don’t touch the front of your mask. Make sure it covers both your nose and mouth. Don’t lift it up when talking to someone. Remember, the virus travels in the droplets we breath out when talking or laughing, not just when we cough or sneeze. If wearing a fabric mask, make sure you wash it and let it fully dry between uses.