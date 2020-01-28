Gov. Wolf renews call for minimum wage increase

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf is calling again on lawmakers to increase the state’s minimum wage.

Wolf on Tuesday proposed raising the minimum wage to $12 an hour on July 1, 2020, with annual 50-cent increases until reaching $15 an hour in 2026.

Pennsylvania’s minimum wage has been $7.25 an hour since 2009.

Wolf said a full-time, year-round minimum wage worker earns only $15,080 annually, less than the federal poverty threshold for a family of two. He said 29 states have a higher minimum wage and 21 states are increasing the wage this year.

The governor said at $15 an hour, nearly 93,000 adults will leave Medicaid and the workers will generate more than $300 million in state tax revenue in 2026.

