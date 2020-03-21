Governor Andrew Cuomo COVID-19 update – over 10 thousand NYS cases

NEW YORK, NY – MARCH 2: New York state Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference on the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in New York on March 2, 2020 in New York City. A female health worker in her 30s who had traveled in Iran contracted the virus and is now isolated at home with symptoms of COVID-19, but is not in serious condition. Cuomo said in a statement that the patient “has been in a controlled situation since arriving to New York.” (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WETM) – Governor Andrew Cuomo has been hosting daily briefings in the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak. In his most recent briefing today, he updated the state on the ongoing efforts. Positive COVID-19 cases for New York State are now over 10,000 with 15% of those cases hospitalized. As of now, NYS has conducted over 45,000 tests for the novel coronavirus, which is more than any state in the country.

The Governor, accompanied by his staff, at the appropriate distance according to social distancing rules, began the briefing by recapping the most recent actions the state has conducted. He thanked Dr. Faucci for helping his staff put together the personal conduct policies, calling him “a great American.”

He says the state is working with the Federal Government and Army Corps of Engineers to build four temporary hospitals. Since the Federal Government has issued a Disaster Declaration, this will allow FEMA to step in and assist financially. Governor Cuomo is requesting four temporary field hospitals from FEMA.

The Governor also is requesting Congress to modify COVID-19 legislation to make NYS eligible for $6 billion in federal aid. NYS is currently ineligible.

He is working on New York State to begin new drug therapy trials with the FDA, mentioned by the President yesterday. Hydroxychloroquine & Zithromax, the FDA is acquiring 10,000 doses. NYS Health Commissioner Zucker recommends the trial.

Governor Cuomo called on all psychologists and therapists willing to volunteer to help those with anxiety around this crisis, he says that if enough are willing that the State will set up an electronic mental health center.