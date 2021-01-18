Governor Cuomo announces approximately 1,200 senior NYCHA receive first dose of Covid-19 vaccine at state pop-up sites

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced today that five NYCHA housing complexes, nearly 1,200 senior NYCHA residents have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

This comes after Friday’s two-day deployment of State Community Vaccination Kits.

The first five sites that were established to administer these doses include:

  • Bronx
  • NYCHA West Tremont Avenue-Sedgwick Avenue Area, 200 West Tremont Ave., Bronx, NY 10453 
  • Brooklyn
  • NYCHA Stuyvesant Gardens II, 150 Malcolm X Blvd. Brooklyn, NY 11221
  • East Harlem
  • NYCHA Corsi Houses, 307 East 116 St., New York, NY 10029
  • Queens
  • NYCHA International Tower 90-20 170 St., Queens, NY 11432
  • Staten Island
  • NYCHA Stapleton, 230 Broad St., Staten Island, NY 103

“We have one mission – getting shots in arms – and we need to do that in the most equitable way possible,” said Governor Cuomo said.”

