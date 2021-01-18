Governor Cuomo announces approximately 1,200 senior NYCHA receive first dose of Covid-19 vaccine at state pop-up sites

FILE – In this Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020 file photo, healthcare workers perform tests in a tent at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in Antwerp, Belgium. With nothing on their agendas for months to come, organizers of music festivals in Belgium want to use their know-how to help the coronavirus vaccination campaign. The Belgian government has set up the goal to vaccine about 70 percent of the country’s population, the equivalent of eight million people, when efficient COVID-19 shots become available. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, File)

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced today that five NYCHA housing complexes, nearly 1,200 senior NYCHA residents have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

This comes after Friday’s two-day deployment of State Community Vaccination Kits.

The first five sites that were established to administer these doses include:

Bronx

NYCHA West Tremont Avenue-Sedgwick Avenue Area, 200 West Tremont Ave., Bronx, NY 10453

Brooklyn

NYCHA Stuyvesant Gardens II, 150 Malcolm X Blvd. Brooklyn, NY 11221

East Harlem

NYCHA Corsi Houses, 307 East 116 St., New York, NY 10029

Queens

NYCHA International Tower 90-20 170 St., Queens, NY 11432

Staten Island

NYCHA Stapleton, 230 Broad St., Staten Island, NY 103

“We have one mission – getting shots in arms – and we need to do that in the most equitable way possible,” said Governor Cuomo said.”