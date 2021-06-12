Governor Cuomo Announces New York State Has Nation’s Lowest 7-Day Average COVID-19 Positivity Rate

June 2, 2021 – NYC – Governor Andrew M. Cuomo provide a COVID-19 update and make an announcement at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center. (Don Pollard/Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo)

NEW YORK (WETM) – Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced today that according to Johns Hopkins University, New York State has the nation’s lowest 7-day average COVID-19 positivity rate at 0.44 percent.

According to Governor Cuomo’s office, more than 20 million covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered in New York State.

104,457 vaccine doses have been administered over the last 24 hours. The statewide vaccination rate is currently 69.5%. Hospitalizations have dropped below 700 and intubations have dropped below 100.

“We’re beating back COVID-19 across the state and New York has the nation’s lowest 7-day average positivity rate, but it’s going to take more vaccinations to get us across the finish line,” said Governor Cuomo.

“The more shots we get in arms, the healthier our state becomes, and that’s why we’re offering exciting incentives for vaccinations. If New Yorkers who haven’t yet gotten the shot do so promptly, we can defeat COVID-19 for good and rebuild our state for a brighter future,” said Governor Cuomo.