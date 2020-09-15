Governor Cuomo comments on the status of trick-or-treating in New York

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — On Tuesday morning, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo called in to News 12, where he commented on Halloween and trick-or-treating this year.

During the interview, he said, “I would not ban trick or treaters going door to door. I don’t think that’s appropriate. You have neighbors, if you want to go knock on your neighbor’s door, God bless you. I’m not going to tell you not to. If you want to go for a walk with your child through the neighborhood, I’m not going to tell you you can’t take your child through the neighborhood, I’m not going to do that. I will give you my advice and guidance and then you will make the decision about what you do that night.”