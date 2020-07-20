Governor Cuomo departing for Georgia ahead of Congressman Lewis’ Funeral

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Governor Cuomo is leaving on a flight after his daily press briefing this morning to head to Savannah, Georgia.

Cuomo will be addressing the media Monday morning at 9:30AM from JFK International Airport.

Immediately following the press briefing Cuomo will be taking flight to Savannah, Georgia, the states capitol.

Speculation is that Governor Andrew Cuomo is headed to Georgia to say goodbye to Congressman John Lewis who passed away on Friday, July 17th after a 6-month battle with pancreatic cancer.

For more on Congressman John Lewis and his connection to the Twin Tiers, 18 News sat down with Elmira-Corning branches Georgia Verdier to talk about the two’s relationship.

