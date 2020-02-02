Governor Cuomo issues update on Coronavirus; announces new hotline staffed by State Health Department experts

(WETM – TV) – Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced an update on the status of testing for the Novel Coronavirus in New York State.

As of today, samples from 12 New Yorkers have been sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for testing. Of those, 11 have come back negative. One sample, from New York City, is awaiting results from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There are no confirmed cases of Novel coronavirus in New York State.

Additionally, today the Governor announced New Yorkers can call a hotline at 1-888-364-3065 where Department of Health experts will be available to answer questions regarding the Novel Coronavirus. The Department of Health has created a dedicated website as a resource for New Yorkers.

“In situations like this, we take every precaution necessary to ensure the safety of New Yorkers,” Governor Cuomo said. “At the same time, perspective is key – and I want to remind people that New York currently has zero confirmed cases of this virus. We want all New Yorkers to know that the State and its agencies and authorities are on top of this situation and we will continue doing everything we can to keep people safe.”

The Department of Health continues to provide preparedness guidance to New York’s health care facilities and local health departments and are working closely with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey to adhere to CDC-led airport entry protocols for travelers arriving from China — which will take effect Sunday evening.

New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker said, “We are working hand in glove with our federal, state and local partners, as well as healthcare providers all over the state to ensure the health of New Yorkers. Bottom line, as this public health response evolves, we continue to be prepared.”

Port Authority of New York and New Jersey Executive Director Rick Cotton said, “The Port Authority is working closely with federal, state and local partners to implement the mandated screening of international passengers. Protecting the public health and ensuring the smooth operation of our airports is our number one priority and we are taking all appropriate steps to do that.”

Symptoms of the novel coronavirus may include:

Cough

Sore throat

Fever

While there is currently no vaccine for this novel coronavirus, everyday preventative actions can help stop the spread of this and other respiratory viruses, including:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Individuals who are experiencing symptoms and may have traveled to areas of concern, or have been in contact with somebody who has traveled to the sea read should call ahead to their healthcare provider before presenting for treatment.