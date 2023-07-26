N.Y. (WETM) – Governor Kathy Hochul announced that $200 million in funding is available through the state’s two downtown revitalization and economic development programs.

According to Governor Hochul, this funding will provide $100 million each for round seven of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative and round two of the NY Forward program. These programs focus on revitalizing smaller and rural downtowns in the state.

“These two programs have created a wave of revitalization that is sweeping across the state with no signs of slowing,” said Hochul. “The programs are not only reinvigorating downtowns, but they are also making our regions and the state as a whole a world-class destination for businesses, families and tourists. The programs are fulfilling the original vision for the DRI of creating a critical mass of vibrant downtowns of all shapes, sizes and characters in each region to entice businesses to invest and locate in New York State.”

This year’s funding brings the total amount of state investment across all rounds of the programs to $1 billion since 2016.

The two programs have awarded $800 million in funding to 93 communities across every region of the state. Applications are available on both the Downtown Revitalization Initiative and NY Forward websites.

The deadline to apply is Sept. 29 at 4 p.m.