Governor signs bill to improve ‘Do Not Call’ list

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Gov. Tom Wolf signed legislation Friday to reduce the number of telemarketing calls received by Pennsylvanians.

House Bill 318 gives people the option to permanently register their phone numbers on Pennsylvania’s “Do Not Call” list. Currently, phone numbers must be re-registered every five years.

For the first time, businesses could add their numbers to the “Do Not Call” list. In addition, the bill prohibits telephone solicitation on legal holidays, and it states that robocalls must have an “opt-out” at the beginning of the call.

People who want to register a phone number on the Do Not Call list can do so by visiting the state attorney general’s website.