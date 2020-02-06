Governor warns drivers of winter storm

BOSTON, MA – MARCH 14: Cars drive down Boylston St. during white out conditions and high winds as Winter Storm Stella bears down on March 14, 2017 in Boston, Massachussets. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo urged caution on Wednesday ahead of a winter storm system that could make driving dangerous on Thursday and Friday.

The difficult driving conditions of snow, rain, and the dreaded wintry mix may make travel hazardous over the next several days.

The icy system is forecast to roll in late on Wednesday and continue in waves until early Saturday. Meteorologists expect the greatest impact on Thursday morning and Friday evening.

Cuomo says that agencies on high alert are preparing to clear out roadways on both days to make way for commuters: “Our state agencies have been closely monitoring this impending storm and are ready to deploy any necessary assets to keep the roads clear and respond to any potential emergencies,” Governor Cuomo said.

Precipitation will fall throughout the state through Saturday morning, though local temperatures and elevations will determine whether it’s snow or rain. In the capital region, up to half a foot of snow is possible. Ice should be under a tenth of an inch with rainfall under a half-inch.

The National Weather Service has already issued many winter weather warnings. Remember safe driving techniques: