1  of  2
Breaking News
Child in Chemung County tests positive for COVID-19 Chemung County announces new cases of COVID-19

Governor Wolf asks Pennsylvanians to wear masks

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – During a press conference on Friday, Governor Tom Wolf recommended all Pennsylvanians wear masks when leaving the home to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“Two days ago, I amplified our social distancing efforts by instituting a statewide stay-at-home order, and today I am asking all Pennsylvanians to wear a mask any time they leave their houses,” Governor Wolf said. “Masks help prevent people from sharing illnesses. But, they don’t do a great job at keeping people from getting sick; and, they’re not foolproof, so it is critical that our first act is to ask ourselves if we really need to leave our house. If we don’t really, truly need to leave, then we shouldn’t.”

“Staying home is the most effective way to protect yourself and others against COVID-19,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “But, if you must go out because you are out of food or medication, then wearing a mask, or even a bandana across your nose and mouth, could be an extra layer of protection.”

Click here for guidance on universal masking and instructions on how to make your own mask using materials at home.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now