Governor Wolf Commits to Phasing Out Gas Tax, Announces Commission to Develop Funding Solutions

(WETM) Governor Tom Wolf reiterated his commitment to phase out Pennsylvania’s gas tax, which is becoming an unreliable source for funding Pennsylvania’s vast transportation network.

Governor Wolf also signed an Executive Order establishing the Transportation Revenue Options Commission, and developing comprehensive funding recommendations for Pennsylvania’s large and aging infrastructure.

“Our economy, our communities, and our future rely on a strong transportation system that supports our safety and growth. We have more than $9 billion in annual unmet needs across our state-maintained transportation system alone. At the same time, Pennsylvania is relying too much on outdated, unreliable funding methods, and the federal government hasn’t taken meaningful action in decades,” Gov. Wolf said.

“Phasing out the burdensome gas tax, coupled with seeking long-term reliable funding solutions that will keep pace with our infrastructure needs, deserves a close examination. Forming this bipartisan commission will bring multiple, bipartisan voices to the table to ensure that we can examine reliable, sustainable revenue solutions to address both near-term and long-term funding needs,” said Gov. Wolf.