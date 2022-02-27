Grand Central Plaza hosts its 1st Craft fair of the year in Horseheads

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Grand Central Plaza organized a craft fair to shine the light on entrepreneurs and get the community out for a day of craft shopping.

“We do this every so often just to get the community out with the bad weather that we’ve had a cold the snow just something fun for people to get out and do,” said Amber Saltsman, Administrative Assistant, Grand Central Plaza.

One local vendor says participating in the grand central craft shows is always a success.

“People in the community will call us to contact us ask us to meet them up here and deliver some sauce to them and, it just helps the business grow,” Deneen Lantz, Owner, Stiff’s Barbecue Sauce.

For a lot of vendors, this craft fair is an inspiring event that helps them grow their brand creatively while supporting other local brands.

“Being here is great to see all the creativity by everybody else. This is how I choose to express creativity. But looking at people who use wood or metal or whatever inspires me,” said Kurtis Priester, Owner, of Kurt’s making Whoopie.

The grand central craft extravaganza brings vendors together from various areas creating networking opportunities.

“A lot of these vendors travel from show to show,” said Saltsman.

Many vendors mentioned that being able to get back into the swing of things by selling their products and meeting new people is what they’ve been waiting patiently for. They are grateful for the signature events return.