Greek Peak having “epic” year in wake of coronavirus pandemic

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – The coronavirus pandemic hasn’t been kind to many of our local businesses, turning them financially upside down. That’s not the case for Greek Peak near Cortland, New York. According to the owner of the mountain resort – they’re having an “epic” year.

The resort has seen an influx of first-time skiers. Drew Broderick, VP of marketing, credits the national media for telling people to get outside. Broderick said the resort has seen the number of its beginner lessons go up, and that’s not all. “We sellout tubing quite frequently, especially on weekends and holidays,” said Broderick.

This past summer, the resort planned its winter season COVID safety protocol. “Because of COVID, we’re not allowing personal bags (ski bags, snowboard bags, and backpacks) to be left in the lodges, as we’ve done in the past, Broderick shared. “So, a lot of folks know when they get to the parking lot to boot up right at their car.”

As the pandemic is always changing, the resort is always adapting those safety measures.

“Every week, we look at how we’re managing the crowds, face masks, and those types of things,” said Broderick. “It’s a moving target, and we just keep trying to improve every week.”

To learn more about Greek Peak and their COVID-19 safety protocol – CLICK HERE.