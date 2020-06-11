Green Derby is set to allow in house dining on Friday

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Green Derby is opening it’s doors to customers on Friday for in house dining.
Their new hours will be:
- Monday through Thursday & Saturday 4:00 pm-10:00 pm
- Friday 11:00 am- 10:00 pm
- Sunday 4:00 pm-8:30pm
Deliveries are still available on Friday until 7:00 pm.
Some regulations New York State still requires businesses to follow are:
- Hold up to 50% of their maximum capacity
- Try to maintain 6 feet social distancing to the best of your ability
- Face masks MUST be worn at all times unless you are seated at your table
- No parties with more than 10 people