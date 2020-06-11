Breaking News
New York State Police are searching for 76 year old Hollis Eugene Fenton of Bath

Green Derby is set to allow in house dining on Friday

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Green Derby is opening it’s doors to customers on Friday for in house dining.

Their new hours will be:

  • Monday through Thursday & Saturday 4:00 pm-10:00 pm
  • Friday 11:00 am- 10:00 pm
  • Sunday 4:00 pm-8:30pm

Deliveries are still available on Friday until 7:00 pm.

Some regulations New York State still requires businesses to follow are:

  • Hold up to 50% of their maximum capacity
  • Try to maintain 6 feet social distancing to the best of your ability
  • Face masks MUST be worn at all times unless you are seated at your table
  • No parties with more than 10 people

