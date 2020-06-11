Green Derby is set to allow in house dining on Friday

BROOKHAVEN, GA – APRIL 27: Barry Lennon, Operating Partner of J. Christopher, hangs up signs to to promote dine in service now available in the J. Christopher restaurant on April 27, 2020 in Brookhaven, Georgia. Gov. Brian Kemp has allowed some non-essential businesses to start re-opening in Georgia amid the COVID-19 Pandemic. As of Monday, restaurants around Georgia are allowed to offer dine-in service. Non-essential businesses allowed to start reopening are restaurants, movie theaters, tattoo shops, salons, gyms and nail salons. (Photo by Jessica McGowan/Getty Images)

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Green Derby is opening it’s doors to customers on Friday for in house dining.

Their new hours will be:

Monday through Thursday & Saturday 4:00 pm-10:00 pm

Friday 11:00 am- 10:00 pm

Sunday 4:00 pm-8:30pm

Deliveries are still available on Friday until 7:00 pm.

Some regulations New York State still requires businesses to follow are: