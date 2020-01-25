Group tackling use issues in Adirondacks seeks public input

FILE–In this Nov. 17, 2015 file photo, Adirondack High Peaks, including snow-capped Mount Marcy, the state’s highest summit, rear center, are reflected in Boreas Pond in North Hudson, N.Y. With his frequent trips to fish, boat and snowmobile in the Adirondacks, Gov. Andrew Cuomo has earned admiration from local leaders for his understanding of issues faced by the regions economically stressed hamlets. But some environmental advocates say his administration has placed local desires for easy recreational access ahead of wilderness protection, citing decisions favoring motor vehicles, bicycles and snowmobiles in recent additions to the 2.6 million acres of state-owned Forest Preserve. (AP Photo/Mary Esch, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A committee formed to advise New York on how to deal with more visitors to the Adirondack High Peaks is seeking public input.

The High Peaks Strategic Planning Advisory Group was created in November to help the state Department of Environmental Conservation with management issues.

Concerns have been raised recently about more hikers on High Peaks trails and more cars lining the mains roads through the region.

The 13-member group includes representatives from state and local government, businesses and advocacy groups. They are supposed to make recommendations to the state by June.

Members of the public can email comments and recommendations to the group at Info.R5@dec.ny.gov.