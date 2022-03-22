(WETM) — On Mar. 22, Greater Southern Tier BOCES residents voted on a “no additional tax impact” capital improvement project. The project received overwhelming support on the ballot.

According to GST BOCES, the results of the vote on the capital improvement project are as follows:

Yes: 654

No: 65

The education service organization claims the $20 million project is “another step toward enhancing the organization’s buildings and programs for current and future students by focusing on campus-wide equity and the replacement of aging infrastructure items.”

According to GST Boces, the project will be fully funded through New York State Building Aid, managing debt service payments, and reallocating existing funds.

The full details regarding the project can be viewed here.