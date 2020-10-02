GST BOCES Conservation classes transition to virtual learning

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:
GST BOCES Holds -Exploration Night-_05449271-159532

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – Officials with GST BOCES said its Conservation classes at the Bush campus is transitioning to virtual learning.

BOCES issued the following details on the reason behind the move.

The morning and afternoon Conservation classes at the GST BOCES Bush campus will transition to virtual learning until further notice beginning tomorrow (October 2) due to a student in that program testing positive for COVID-19. All other Career and Technical Education programs at the Bush campus will continue in-person instruction.

Erin Edger, GST BOCES Community Information Supervisor

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Corning
41
Days
16
Hours
30
Minutes
06
Seconds

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now