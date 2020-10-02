GST BOCES Conservation classes transition to virtual learning

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – Officials with GST BOCES said its Conservation classes at the Bush campus is transitioning to virtual learning.
BOCES issued the following details on the reason behind the move.
The morning and afternoon Conservation classes at the GST BOCES Bush campus will transition to virtual learning until further notice beginning tomorrow (October 2) due to a student in that program testing positive for COVID-19. All other Career and Technical Education programs at the Bush campus will continue in-person instruction.Erin Edger, GST BOCES Community Information Supervisor