SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WETM) — GST BOCES Career and Technical Education students participated in the New York State SkillsUSA competition held in April in Syracuse, NY.

Students from across the state showcased their skills in their respective Career and Technical Education programs at the state event. Students placing first qualify to compete at the national level in Atlanta, GA in June.

The SkillsUSA Wildwood Chapter earned a Gold Level of Distinction for the fourth consecutive year, based on how chapter officers plan, organize, and implement chapter activities that develop character and apply personal, workplace, and technical skills from the SkillsUSA Framework.

A new Chapter of Excellence Traveling Award was presented this year, and the Wildwood Campus chapter was the first recipient. This award is earned for being the highest scoring chapter in the Chapter of Excellence program in New York State. CEP recognizes achievement as it relates to the integration of the SkillsUSA Framework in the chapter program of work activities.

GST winners were:

Bush Education Center, Elmira

2nd place: Welding Fabrication Team

Andrew VanPatten (Welding and Metal Fabrication/Horseheads)

Ben Hutcheson (Welding and Metal Fabrication/Horseheads)

Otto Hohle (Welding and Metal Fabrication/Watkins Glen)

2nd place: Teamworks Team

Jack Skelly (Building Construction/Horseheads)

Jacob Menzi (Building Construction/Horseheads)

Ayden Tito (Building Construction/Horseheads)

William Lotocky (Building Construction/Horseheads)

Coopers Education Center, Coopers Plains

1st place: Welding

Triston Smith (Welding and Machine Trades/Corning-Painted Post)

1st place: Carpentry

Ryan Updyke (Building Construction/Corning-Painted Post)

2nd place: CNC Milling

Jace Gardner (Welding and Machine Trades/Campbell-Savona)

2nd place: Basic Health Care Skills

Sara Bilby (Nurse Assisting/Corning-Painted Post)

2nd place: Small Engine Service

Kaden Neilson (Heavy Equipment/Corning-Painted Post)

3rd place: Collision Damage Appraisal

Brady Smithmen (Auto Body Repair/Corning-Painted Post)

3rd place: Masonry

Ethan Hurd (Building Construction/Corning-Painted Post)

Wildwood Education Center, Hornell

1st place: Diesel Equipment Technology

Brock Miles (Heavy Equipment/Jasper-Troupsburg)

1st place: Precision Heavy Equipment

Kaden Haight (Heavy Equipment /Bath)

3rd place: Teamworks Team

Josiah Stilson (Building Construction/Avoca)

Cole Sherer (Building Construction/Jasper-Troupsburg)

Maddux Schwartz (Building Construction/Canisteo-Greenwood)

Hunter McCaffery (Building Construction/ Canisteo-Greenwood)