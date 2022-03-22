HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — On Mar. 22, Greater Southern Tier BOCES residents will have the opportunity to vote on a “no additional tax impact” capital improvement project.

According to GST Boces, the project will be fully funded through New York State Building Aid, managing debt service payments, and reallocating existing funds.

The education service organization claims the $20 million project is “another step toward enhancing the organization’s buildings and programs for current and future students by focusing on campus-wide equity and the replacement of aging infrastructure items.”

The organization also said, “In an effort to protect past investments, GST Boces and the Board of Education worked hard to develop a plan that would cause no tax impact on GST Boces residents or component districts.”

The full details regarding the project can be viewed here.

The capital project vote will be held on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. It will take place between 12:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. at the GST BOCES Bush Campus (459 Philo Road, Elmira, NY 14903) in Building #1, the Coopers Plains Campus (9579 Vocational Drive, Painted Post, NY 14870) in Building #8 and the Wildwood Campus (1126 Bald Hill Road, Hornell, NY 14843) in Building #1.

Applications for absentee ballots to vote on the proposition may be applied for at the office of the Board Clerk by calling (607) 654-2283 or by emailing ktaylor@gstboces.org. All GST BOCES region residents are encouraged to exercise their right to vote.