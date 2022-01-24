Guinea pigs abandoned in laundry basket on riverbank in Owego

OWEGO, N.Y. (WETM) – Law enforcement is looking for someone who left a laundry basket of guinea pigs outside over the weekend. The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office called the incident an “act of cruelty”.

The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of found property at Hickories Park on January 23 around 3 p.m. Deputies found a laundry basket with six guinea pigs inside that was abandoned on the riverbank of the Susquehanna River in the park.

Someone visiting the park found the guinea pigs and called the Sheriff’s Office with a description of the suspect’s vehicle as a white Subaru hatchback with a roof rack. The guinea pigs were found before the cold weather had “any harmful effects”, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Brenda Yaeger at the Sheriff’s Office at 607-687-1010.