Gun ammunition shortage looms across the Twin Tiers

ADDISON, N.Y. (WETM) – Deer hunting may have to wait this season because hunters are going to have to hunt for ammunition instead.

Along with shortages on winter essentials this year, gun shops across the country are grappling with an ongoing ammo shortage. One of these shops includes “Guns Are Us” in Addison, New York. Because of the shortage, much of the store’s ammunition prices are ranging from $20 to $50. According to the owner, Brian Colburn, just about every gun shop in the nation is facing this shortage.

“Sometimes you got to think outside of the box,” “Guns Are Us” Volunteer Carrie Crowley said. “The manufacturers and everybody, I don’t know if they’re not making what they did or if it’s just not getting to our suppliers”

Other gun shops in the Twin Tiers facing an ammo shortage include “Scott’s Guns and Accessories” in Horseheads.