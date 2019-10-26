Gun shots fired overnight in Elmira, investigation underway

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Police Department responded to and is currently investigating gun shots fired early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the area of Sullivan Street and Jay Street in Elmira around 2:50 a.m.

Officers canvassed the area and located spent shell casings in the roadway.

Witnesses reported two men arguing just prior to the shots being fired. No injuries or damage have been reported at this time.

No arrests have been made either.

This incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Elmira Police Department at (607)737-5626 or leave a message on the anonymous tip line at (607)271-HALT.

This is a developing story. Stick with 18 News for more details as they become available.