Shots were heard Saturday on Laurel Street in the Town of Southport.

SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) — On Saturday gunfire could be heard in the Town of Southport as multiple rounds struck a house, officials say.

According to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Department, at around 8:40 p.m. on Saturday, March 18, deputies responded to a residence on Laurel Street for reported shots fired at the residence.

Police arrived at the scene and confirmed that rounds did hit the home, but no one living inside was struck by the bullets.

An investigation into the incident led police in discovering eight 9mm casings in the street in front of the home.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone who may have heard or seen anything in that area around that time to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 607-737-2933.

This is an ongoing investigation, 18 News will provide updates to the story if/when they become available to us.