EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The man, who attacked a Rensselaer County high school with a shotgun nearly 17 years ago, has been released from prison.

Jon Romano took aim at teachers and students in February 2004 inside Columbia High School in East Greenbush. He fired off three shots and hit a special education teacher in the leg before he was tackled by the assistant principal.

Romano served almost 15 years of his 20 year sentence for Attempted Murder and Reckless Endangerment.