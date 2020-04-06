Gunshot fired on North Main Street injuring one person

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Around 3:30 Monday morning officers responded to the 700 block of North Main Street for a report of gunshots.
When officers arrived, they spoke with area residents who said there was a large group fighting in the area. At least one gunshot was heard and the group dispersed from the area. Officers did locate evidence of a possible fight and found a shell casing.
After the original call, officers were summoned to a local hospital for a report of a gunshot victim. Officers spoke with a 23-year-old Elmira man who had suffered a minor gunshot wound. The victim did not provide the officers with any information.
Anyone with information about the incident is requested to call the Elmira Police Department at (607) 737-5626 or leave a message on the anonymous tip line at (607) 271-HALT