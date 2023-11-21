AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 21st: 46°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 21st: 28°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:05 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 4:42 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Active weather returns to the forecast today, but will it clear out in time for Thanksgiving? Details below:

TODAY:

A cloudy start to the morning keeps temperatures cool to start the day. The first round of showers ahead of an approaching warm front will likely bring a wintry mix and gusty winds up to 40 mph. Warmer air moves in with the front later, so temperatures stay in the upper 30s through the day.

TONIGHT:

Warm air flows into the region which transitions mixed showers this afternoon into plain, widespread rain showers by the later parts of the evening. Temperatures will still be around the upper 30s near 40, with gusty winds keeping things feeling even cooler.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Showers are scattered overnight into Wednesday as we move into a drier pattern. Showers turn spotty and are mainly lake-enhanced by the end of the day. Thanksgiving looks mainly dry, but we can’t rule out a stray lake-effect shower or two. Dry conditions stay in place into the weekend.

TUESDAY: BUILDING CLOUDS. WINTRY MIX TO RAIN & WINDY

HIGH: 40 LOW: 38

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. LINGERING SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 51 LOW: 35

THURSDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS. STRAY LAKE-EFFECT POSSIBLE

HIGH: 50 LOW: 27

FRIDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS. STRAY LAKE-EFFECT POSSIBLE

HIGH: 41 LOW: 22

SATURDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 40 LOW: 22

SUNDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 42 LOW: 28

MONDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 44

