BREAKING: Guthrie Air transports 18-year-old after motor vehicle accident

MONTOUR, N.Y. (WETM)- An 18-year-old male was taken to the hospital via Guthrie Air following a vehicle accident on County Road 8 in Montour. Reportedly the driver crashed into a tree causing significant damage to the front end of the car.

Scanner reports say the driver was going about 60 mph at the time of the accident. There is no update on the driver’s condition.

Officials have set up a landing zone south of Cass Road. A person inside of the vehicle has been extricated and is receiving medical attention.

