Guthrie, Arnot returning furloughed staff

(WETM) – Guthrie and Arnot Health have begun bringing back staff who were furloughed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Guthrie says that “most” of their furloughed staff have returned, and Arnot says that about half of the approximately 400 people furloughed in mid-April have returned.

Hospitals across the country implemented furloughs due to various restrictions on elective surgeries. New York has reinstated the ability for hospitals to resume elective surgeries.

Joseph Scopelliti, President and CEO of Guthrie Clinic, announced in April that he would take a pay reduction of 30 percent and that Executive Vice Presidents at Guthrie would take a pay reduction of 20 percent. Physician Leaders, physicians, and other VPs saw a pay reduction of 10-20 percent, depending on their position.

At the height of Guthrie's COVID-19 preparation and response, several hundred employees were furloughed due to the suspension of non-emergent surgeries and the postponement of many types of patient visits. All types of surgeries and visits have since resumed and typical volumes are quickly returning. To meet those patient needs, most furloughed staff have returned to work. In bringing back staff to the work environment, Guthrie is not only focusing on aligning staffing needs with patient volumes, but also on returning staff to the workplace in the safest manner possible. As volumes continue to increase weekly, more employees are brought back to work.

Arnot Health says they are being cautious when it comes to returning staff in case a second wave of COVID-19 forces them to reinstate furloughs.