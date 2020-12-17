Guthrie closures; no Covid-19 testing Thursday

SAYRE, Pa, (WETM) – Guthrie has announced closures for today due to inclement weather in our service region.

Guthrie is closely monitoring conditions at locations across our service area.

  • All surgeries and procedures at Robert Packer Hospital are canceled until noon Thursday
  • All Guthrie Medical Group and Regional Medical Practice clinic offices are closed
  • All Guthrie Med Supply Depot locations are closed
  • Corning HealthWorks Wellness and Fitness Center is closed
  • COVID testing is canceled in all locations except Cortland
    • patients scheduled for testing today should report at the same time tomorrow.  

