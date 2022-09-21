BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – The future is now at Guthrie Corning Hospital as it reveals its new robotic surgery technology for new surgeons.

The da Vinci Surgical System is a new machine that provides robotic surgery for Guthrie Corning Hospital patients. According to a press release, robotic surgery allows surgeons to perform many types of complex procedures with more precision, flexibility and control than is possible with conventional techniques.

“So what we’re looking for is to be able to do a surgery and have you go home the same day,” said Ed Sabanegh, CEO and President of Guthrie Clinic. “It allows us to work through a very, very small area instead of having to make larger incisions.”

The careful precision provided by the da Vinci Surgical System leads to many benefits for patients, including:

Small incisions

Less scaring

Decreased blood loss

Less pain and discomfort

Shorter hospital stay

Faster return to normal activities

Guests got the privilege to test out the machine on Wednesday, but the actual surgical procedure requires around five years of training for new surgeons. Some patients are already seeing this technology as a revolutionary tool.

“I see it, you know, attracting a lot of young surgeons to the area, which is important,” said Guthrie Corning patient Carol Beber. “I’m just amazed at what it can do.”

Surgeons and patients who already got to interact with the surgical robot hope that it will help a lot more patients in the near future.