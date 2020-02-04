Guthrie Corning Hospital’s 19th Annual Valentines Ball benefiting the Cancer Center

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – We spoke to Nichole Cocco, Guthrie’s Special Event and Annual Giving Officer to get more details on the Guthrie Corning Hospital’s 19th Annual Valentine’s Ball benefiting the Cancer Center at Guthrie Hospital.

“But what is so special about the Cancer Center are the little things that happen at that Cancer Center, whether it is holding a hand or offering a comforting word or a warm blanket during a very scary time for a lot of patients,” Cocco says, “So when the community comes together to support an event like this, not only are you having a wonderful time at the event but supporting an amazing cause.”

The ball is next Saturday, February 15 at the Corning Museum of Glass at 6:00 p.m. This is a formal event with dancing and food. The theme this year is Winter Wonderland.

“This is a formal event but trust me there is nothing stuffy about this very fun party we have,” Cocco says.

Buying tickets helps the event and there are still opportunities to become a sponsor.

To get tickets for the event, contact the Resource Development Office, at (570) 887-4420 or go to their webpage.