EAST CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – School safety, including safety from concussions, is on the minds of students, parents, and teachers as we head into a new school year.

According to a press release from Guthrie, concussions in athletes continue to make headlines nationwide. With fall sports now underway, Guthrie is working to educate parents, coaches and students about these potentially series brain injuries.

Awareness about concussions has emerged after an increase in head injuries from professional and non-professional athletes over the years. The most common sports where concussions can occur include football and soccer.

“Any impact to the body can actually cause a concussion,” said Rex Gido, Guthrie Sports Medicine Doctor. “Long-term risks can be issues with memory, issues with chronic headaches, and issues with holding onto jobs.”

A lot of methods and practices can be done to prevent concussions and other sports-related injuries. Rex Gido adds that wearing safety equipment is one thing to further prevent concussions, but so is having an athletic trainer.

“Not all sports medicine physicians can be at the sideline every day,” said Rex. “Athletic trainers play a really big role in helping be our eyes and ears when it comes to watching athletes and helping take care of them.”

Guthrie hopes that by the end of the school year, more people are aware of the dangers that can lead to concussions and what can be done to prevent them. A list of school start dates for Chemung, Schuyler, and Steuben Counties can be found here.