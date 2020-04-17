Arnot Health, Guthrie announce layoffs, paycuts

(WETM) – Arnot Health and Guthrie have announced major changes to their staffing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Arnot confirmed Friday evening that approximately 400 staff members were laid off.

Guthrie has announced pay cuts and furloughs to manage revenue lost and fewer procedures required due to COVID-19.

Joseph Scopelliti, President and CEO of Guthrie Clinic, announced that he will be taking a pay reduction of 30 percent.

Executive Vice Presidents at Guthrie will be taking a pay reduction of 20 percent, while Physician Leaders, Physicians, Other VPs will have a pay reduction of 10-20 percent, depending on their position.

“Temporary furloughs will also affect many Guthrie employees who have less work due to closure of offices, reduction or cancellation of office visits, procedures, and postponement of surgeries,” said Scopelliti, as well as support and shared services.

Furloughed employees at Guthrie will retain seniority, years of service, and will continue to have benefits such as health insurance. They are also available to apply for financial assistance through the Mark Stensager Human Services Fund.

Scopelleti said that a majority of employees will have no change in their status, and that Guthrie is suspending hiring and capital projects to avoid or reduce costs.

“The decisions we’ve made this week are tough decisions, but we’ve made them to prepare us for the current and future environment. We need to be ready to manage the COVID-19 patients that do come, but we also need to prepare the organization to be stronger and more secure in the months and years to come ahead of us.”