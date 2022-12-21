SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) — Guthrie has announced changes to its holiday schedule regarding multiple locations across the Twin Tiers.

According to the release, the Guthrie Clinic Pharmacy, and all regional offices throughout the Twin Tiers, will be closed on Monday, Dec. 26, and Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.

Guthrie Orthopedic Walk-In at Big Flats Specialty will be closed on Saturday, Dec. 24, Monday, Dec. 26, Saturday, Dec. 31, and Monday, Jan. 2. All other Guthrie Walk-In Care locations will be open on these days.

All Guthrie locations will be closed on Sunday, Dec. 25, and Sunday, Jan. 1, except for the following locations.

Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre and Towanda

Guthrie Corning Hospital

Guthrie Troy Community Hospital

Guthrie Cortland Medical Center

The listed locations will be in full operation on the days above, including the 24-hour emergency departments.