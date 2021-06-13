Guthrie Hospice holds annual butterfly release and memorial service

TROY, Pa. (WETM) – On Jun. 13., Guthrie Hospice held its annual Butterfly Release Memorial Service at Mt. Pisgah State Park to celebrate the lives of loved ones that have died this past year.

While it was a memorial service, it was not somber. It was a celebration of life.

The ceremony kicked off with a service of remembrance and memorial prayer.

Following the prayers, members of the Guthrie Hospice team read the names of the loved ones while the butterflies were released.

Anja Miller, director of Guthrie Hospice, said the purpose of the event is to let people know they are not alone.

“The takeaway from this is that we are all going to lose somebody near and dear to our heart, but Guthrie Hospice is there to support and help you through the grieving process,” said Miller. “However, long that may take. We are an amazing team, I am so proud to be the leader of the best team and hospice ever. Each single one of the team members is trained to provide that grief support.”

A major portion of the proceeds will support the mission of Guthrie Hospice, to provide physical, emotional, spiritual, and social support to those with a terminal diagnosis to help them maintain independence and quality of life.