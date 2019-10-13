Guthrie Hospital hosts 5th annual Remembrance Walk

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – The Guthrie First Impressions Birthing Center at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital hosted its 5th annual Remembrance Walk.

The walk will take place on Sunday, Oct. 13 at 2:30 p.m. in the Patterson Auditorium on the Guthrie Sayre Campus. Participants may park in the lot on South Wilbur Avenue, across from Hospital Place.

The event was free and open to individuals and families who have experienced the loss of a child during pregnancy or shortly after birth. The event included candle lighting, a walk, and a rose ceremony. Families are invited to bring memorabilia of their loved one for display on a table of remembrance.

“We like to have a get together here so all the people can share memories as they like to,” said First Impessiona Birthing Center’s Donna Marie Campbell. “It’s a place to come and feel comfortable remembering children. It’s ok to talk about those we lost,” added Campbell.

