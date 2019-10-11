Guthrie Hospital provides insight into heart health and wellness

(WETM – TV) – Guthrie Hospital provided insight into heart health and wellness.

A few weeks ago, Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders was taken to the hospital for experiencing chest pain at a campaign event.

Doctors found a blocked artery and performed a procedure to open it up. Since then he has been back on the campaign trail.

A local heart specialist out of Guthrie Hospital spoke to 18 News about the importance of a healthy diet and exercise and what signs to look for when trying to prevent negative heart health.

“For most patients, it depends on symptoms, like angina,” said Guthrie Hospital’s Director of Cardiology Edo Kaluski. “There is chest pain, chest pressure or discomfort that is clearly associated with increased exertion,” added Kaluski.

Kaluski said to make sure you watch for signs and symptoms once you encounter them.