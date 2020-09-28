Guthrie hosts inpatient wedding

SAYRE, P.A. (WETM) – Anna Potosky and Mike Potosky tied the knot at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital, after having to put their wedding plans.

“He is the love my life,” Anna said weeping as she spoke about her husband’s current health conditions.

Mike Potosky was diagnosed with metastatic cancer.

According to communication officials at Guthrie, the couple had been together for 22 years before being married last Friday.

When Mike’s health continued to decline and he was admitted to the hospital, the couple decided not to wait any longer.

Anna said, “Mike was determined. He was going to marry me and that was that.” He talked about it enough until the right person heard about it and the staff here helped get it all together, and here we are. We got married today!” She added, “It’s the promise that we’ve always held for each other. I love him, he’s the love of my life and I want to spend the rest of my life with him.”

Dr. Patricia Fogelman, Medical Director, Palliative Medicine, Guthrie said, “Mike was so worried about not being able to fulfill this promise to Anna. I began to think, why can’t we have a wedding here, on the unit, where he can be supported by our team, with the medical and technical support that he needs?”

Michele Varano, Coordinator, Volunteer, and Support Services, Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital said, “Everyone was so gracious and so kind to donate decorations and other items to help transform this hospital space into something magical and it was a great honor to be able to help this couple plan for their happily ever after.”

Dr. Fogelman said, “I’m so very proud of the work that we do to make these special moments happen for our patients. From the attention at the bedside, to carefully listening to our patient’s goals and getting the right people involved to make those dreams a reality. I think this moment captures how Palliative Medicine at Guthrie is about helping our patients live well and making their quality of life the best it can be.”

For a video of the ceremony, click here.