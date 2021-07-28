Guthrie opens new ‘Foundations Early Learning Center’ in Sayre

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) — On July 28, Guthrie held its grand opening for their new ‘Foundations Early Learning Center’ in Sayre.

According to Guthrie, the childcare center will provide “not only an exceptional early childhood experience, but a foundation for success that will carry children through their K-12 years.”

Guthrie and state officials were in attendance to illustrate how this new facility will provide another option for childcare professionals and parents.

Frank Pinkosky, executive director for community projects at the Foundations Early Learning Center, said he hopes this center will raise the bar for early childhood education in the community. The center will primarily focus on ‘STEAM’ education (Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts, and Math).

“The data proves out that kids that have a head start, who do well in early childhood education, are likely to go on to graduate from high school, college, and post graduate, and take on critical roles in the community,” said Pinkosky.

For Pinkosky, he wants those who grow up here to come back and strengthen the local community.

“I mentioned that this project is a cornerstone project for what we’re referring to as a Sayre Revitalization Initiative,” said Pinkosky. “That is to really become a vibrant community and have all the resources in place where families want to live, have careers, socialize, play, and be entertained in this area. So we feel like the launching of this early childhood learning center is a cornerstone for that.”

Gregg Tweedy, a parent who recently moved to Sayre from the Syracuse area, said it is the people that make a great childcare and healthcare facility. He referenced Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital and how Guthrie has similarities in how they operate.

“It was the doctors that made that place [Golisano] popular,” said Tweedy. “They went to school there and learned to love the community. They stayed. They didn’t get recruited away to bigger hospitals in bigger cities because they felt comfortable. I think the roadmap that Sayre and Guthrie is doing is exactly the right fit to make this place as special as I think it can be.”