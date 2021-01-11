Guthrie Prepares for Large Scale Public Vaccination Efforts

SAYRE, P.A. (WETM) –As New York and Pennsylvania governors announce those eligible in phase 1B, Guthrie is working with regional health systems and departments of health in both states to help begin a large scale public COVID-19 vaccination effort.

Individuals eligible in phase 1B include essential workers and people 75-years-old or older.

According to Guthrie officials, Guthrie is planning to offer the vaccine to eligible recipients at nine of its regional medical office locations and is collaborating with several departments of health and several health systems in Guthrie’s 12-county service area to ensure that those eligible for the vaccine have access to it.

While Guthrie awaits the next shipment of the vaccine, allotted for phase 1B recipients, plans are being developed to ensure vaccine clinics run efficiently.

These plans must take into account the amount of vaccine available, staffing, and scheduling to ensure vaccinations run smoothly.

Guthrie clinics cannot yet provide COVID-19 vaccines to patients, but Guthrie will communicate with patients when they are able to schedule their vaccination.

“Guthrie is partnering in every corner of its 12-county service area to coordinate vaccine distribution. There are several considerations that must be addressed, including securing ample space and parking, smooth scheduling, clear messaging, sufficient staffing and of course, what is the hardest to predict and plan for – sufficient supply of vaccine,” said Dr. Michael Scalzone, EVP and Chief Quality Officer at Guthrie.

Guthrie is closely following New York and Pennsylvania’s guidelines for who is eligible for the phase 1B vaccination.

Proof of age or employment will be required at time of appointment.