Guthrie preparing to expand COVID-19 vaccinations as supplies become available

(WETM)- COVID-19 vaccine distribution has been slow and steady across the country as states and local municipalities struggle to maintain vaccine stocks. Here in the Twin Tiers, Guthrie is trying to use its vaccine supply as quickly as possible.

While vaccination appointments are currently full, Guthrie will open up more as vaccines become available. Dr. Michael Scalzone, Chief Quality Officer at Guthrie, says the main challenge in distribution is receiving the number of vaccines that were ordered. Due to the national supply level, sometimes the number of vaccines ordered is not received.

President Joe Biden issued an executive order to streamline the COVID-19 supply chain, which includes providing more vaccines to communities. The Federal distribution plan is based on regional population and is regulated by the states.

“The distribution process that goes from the Federal supply to the States and out distributed to our region is really complicated and varies state by state,” Dr. Scalzone said. “They are really closely aligned with what the population is in each region, so it may seem like we’re getting fewer but on a population per capita basis, we’re probably getting the same as those urban areas.”

Guthrie Health has administered about 11,000 COVID-19 doses across New York and Pennsylvania. They ensure if you have received the first dose that you will be able to get the second as they receive them.

To check appointment availabilities, visit the Guthrie Health, New York Department of Health or Pennsylvania Department of Health websites.