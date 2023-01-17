BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) — On Tuesday, representatives from Guthrie spoke to the media about the importance of eye testing as part of Glaucoma Awareness Month.

Dr. Jennifer Coben, a glaucoma specialist at Guthrie, says that glaucoma is the second leading cause of blindness worldwide and that most people don’t even know they have glaucoma.

“We know that half of patients that have Glaucoma aren’t even aware that they have it,” Coben said. “That’s why this month is so important to remind patients to get their annual screening, especially if you have risk factors, such as a family history,” Coben said.

The damages caused by glaucoma cannot be reversed, hence why it’s pushed that people catch the disease early before too much damage occurs.

Dr. Coben explained some treatment options for glaucoma as there are more treatments available now than ever before.

Coben said that there are drops to help with eye pressure, laser techniques, and surgery options similar to cataract surgery to help lower the pressure in the eye. These techniques are quite new along with previous treatment surgeries for more serious cases of glaucoma.

Dr. Coben gave praise to minimally invasive surgery options as there is less downtime for patients and allows them to recover faster. She said that minimally invasive techniques show less eyedrop usage and less of a need for invasive surgery, according to data.