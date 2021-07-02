Guthrie releases schedule for holiday weekend

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – The Guthrie Medical Group in Sayre, Pa., the Guthrie Clinic Pharmacy, and all regional offices throughout the Twin Tiers will be closed on Monday, July 5 in observance of the Fourth of July/Independence Day holiday.

Walk-in care services at Guthrie Cortland will be closed July 3-5 and will resume normal hours on Tuesday, July 6.

Walk-in care services at Southern Tier Pediatrics will be open July 3, closed July 4, open July 5 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., and resume normal hours on Tuesday, July 6.

All other Walk-in care locations will be open on July 3, closed on July 4, open July 5 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and resume normal hours on Tuesday, July 6.

Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre and Towanda, Guthrie Corning Hospital, Guthrie Troy Community Hospital and Guthrie Cortland Medical Center will be in full operation on these days, including the 24-hour emergency departments.

For more information on Guthrie locations and services, visit Guthrie.org.