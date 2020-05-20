Guthrie specialist explains hydroxychloroquine after Trump says he takes malaria drug

Sayre, PA (WETM) – In a press conference yesterday, President Donald Trump told reporters that he was taking a malaria drug, hydroxychloroquine, to prevent coronavirus.

Hydroxychloroquine is an anti-malarial drug often used to treat autoimmune diseases like lupus.

Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Pennsylvania has the drug. A clinical pharmacy specialist tells 18 News the pros and cons of using the drug.

“It has been shown in laboratories to have a reduction in the viral replication, so it reduces the amount of virus that’s around. On the negative side, it’s not without risk, so some harm could be associated with it. It could cause side effects in short-term use. We see things like nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea,” said Karen Williams, clinical pharmacy specialist at Guthrie.

The drug has the potential to cause significant side effects in some patients and has not been shown to combat the coronavirus.

