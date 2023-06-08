BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WETM) — Guthrie has announced that it will be acquiring Lourdes Memorial Hospital and Affiliates in Binghamton, expanding its reach in the Southern Tier.

Guthrie and Ascension, Lourdes’ parent company, have entered into an agreement to transfer all of Lourdes’ locations, and related physician practices, from Ascension over to Guthrie.

Lourdes provides 24/7 emergency and acute care, specialty care, cancer center, health and wellness center, and much more.

“We are excited to bring Lourdes into our Guthrie family, with many shared values and mutual commitment to patient-centered care,” said Edmund Sabanegh Jr., President and CEO of Guthrie. “Like Lourdes, Guthrie has a strong tradition of serving our communities, providing care to patients where they are,” he said, “This transaction will enable a continuation of this joint tradition and strengthen our investments in care delivery, patient outcomes, and experience for the greater Binghamton community,” he said.

The full transition is expected to take place in early 2024, according to Guthrie.

“As a regional provider, Guthrie is well positioned to carry on this legacy, serving the community through an integrated care delivery system,” said Kathy Connerton, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Lourdes. “This transition will ensure that the Binghamton community has sustainable, quality healthcare access long into the future,” she said.

Until the transaction is complete, Guthrie and Lourdes will continue to operate independently, with both being committed to creating a smooth transition for patients, associates, and physicians.