Guthrie’s Chief Quality Officer says Covid-19 vaccine hesitancy is decreasing

MIAMI, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 15: A healthcare worker at the Jackson Health Systems receives a Pfizer-BioNtech Covid-19 vaccine from Susana Flores Villamil, RN from Jackson Health Systems, at the Jackson Memorial Hospital on December 15, 2020 in Miami, Florida. Jackson Memorial Hospital began the vaccination of frontline healthcare workers joining with hospital systems around the country as the COVID-19 vaccine is rolled out. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – According to a new survey from the Kaiser Family Foundation, vaccine hesitancy seems to be dropping.

Over 1,800 adults were polled in mid-March.

62% said they were either already vaccinated, or will be soon as possible, which is an increase from 55% in February.

“We are seeing, based on different research studies and based on different surveys that have been done that the number of patients who are hesitant has dropped dramatically. If we look back to the fall, only about a quarter of individuals say, I will definitely take the vaccine, so it was a relatively small fraction. Now at least 50% or right around 50% will say, I definitely will take the vaccine or I’m scheduled to take the vaccine. Then there’s another cohort of maybe 10 or 15% of patients who say, I’m gonna wait a little bit, but I feel much more comfortable,” said Dr. Michael Scalzone, Guthrie’s Chief Quality Officer.

“In our region, the cases were decreasing pretty substantially and that has flattened out, and we’re seeing a little bit of a rise both in hospitalizations and in positive rates in our counties. That’s a cause for concern and something that we’re watching. There’s some good news in that. The individuals who were becoming infected are a younger cohort of patients, meaning the older more vulnerable patients seem to be less likely to be infected, and we can definitely say that’s because of the vaccine,” said Dr. Scalzone.

However, 13 % of the overall respondents said they will definitely not be vaccinated.

Health experts say increasing trust in the vaccine is a problem and it must be fixed for the U.S. to move past the pandemic.