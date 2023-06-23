Volunteers for Habitat for Humanirt seen loading a dump truck full of brush on High Street in Elmira.

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The threat of rain didn’t stop volunteers from Habitat for Humanity on Friday as they participated in a community clean-up event with members from the City of Elmira.

The event brought in over 100 volunteers to lend their time to help with quality-of-life work in the neighborhood of Jay, High, E. Third, and Oak Streets.

Volunteers were seen gathering branches, trimming bushes, and overgrown trees, mowing lawns, and even constructing a porch for the front of a house, all to make the city a better place to live.

Members of the city and Habitat for Humanity reach out to residents in the targeted neighborhood, allowing them to request work done on their property. Some refuse, while others welcome the volunteers that help with the landscaping.

For the volunteers, they’re out helping the community because they love it, and don’t like seeing it in a bad place.

“I like serving, I love to serve my community,” said Caranell Parks, a board member for Habitat for Humanity, “I’ve been here a majority of my life, and I just like to see people happy about the things that we’re doing for the community,” he said.

Parks said they had him mowing lawns and tending to the weeds on Friday but with a big smile on his face and rake in his hands, he didn’t seem to mind.

The group worked from 9 a.m. to noon on Friday and will be back again on Saturday at the same time, weather permitting.

Parks said that there will be another clean-up event this year taking place in September, dates and times for that event will be published when they become available to us.