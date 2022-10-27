ELMIRA, N.Y (WETM)- As Halloween approaches here are some tips to help keeps your pets safe:

-If you are dressing your pet up for Halloween, make sure their costume fits them properly. Make sure your pet’s mobility isn’t restricted and there are no parts on the costume that could allow your pet to choke if your pet chews it off.

-Find a safe and protected space to keep your pet inside away from Trick-or-Treaters.

-Keep candy and treats that could be toxic to pets such as chocolate and raisins safely stored away. An ingredient found in some candies called xylitol is also toxic for pets.